RedHill Biopharma Wins $8 Million Court Judgment

December 02, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) has released an update.

RedHill Biopharma has secured a favorable judgment of approximately $8 million plus costs from the New York Supreme Court in its legal case against Kukbo Co. Ltd, marking a significant financial victory for the company. This ruling, which dismissed all counterclaims by Kukbo, highlights RedHill’s strong adherence to contractual agreements. The legal triumph could positively impact RedHill’s financial standing and investor confidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

