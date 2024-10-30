RedFish LongTerm Capital Boosts Stock Visibility with Intermonte

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. has assigned Intermonte SIM as its corporate broker to enhance the visibility of its stock on financial markets. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive coverage and increase investor interest, particularly among institutional investors. The move is part of RedFish’s strategy to expand its investor network through precise and transparent communication.

