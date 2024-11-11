Redfin price target raised to $10 from $7 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Redfin (RDFN) to $10 from $7 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they faced a challenging housing macro in 3Q, and continued choppiness dampened the outlook. While the uncertainty around the housing market keepsthe firm on the sidelines, they like the company’s opportunity to scale the core business in new markets and improving traction in higher-margin segments.

