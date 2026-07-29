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Redeia Q2 Net Income Rises

July 29, 2026 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Redeia (RE21.F, RED.MC) reported that its second quarter consolidated profit rose 4.7% to 146.2 million euros from 139.6 million euros, last year. EBITDA for the period increased 5.7% to 333.8 million euros. Revenue climbed 7.8% to 439.4 million euros from 407.4 million euros, last year.

First half profit attributable to the parent company totaled 280.4 million euros, representing 4.0% growth compared to 269.5 million euros in the first half of 2025. EBITDA reached 672.6 million euros, representing a 5.8% increase compared to the end of the first half of 2025. First-half revenue was 869.2 million euros, up 7.1% from 811.9 million euros, in the same period of 2025.

Redeia shares are trading at 15.55 euros on the Bolsa de Madrid, down 1.02%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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