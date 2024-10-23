News & Insights

Stocks

Reddit price target raised to $89 from $66 at Roth MKM

October 23, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Reddit (RDDT) to $89 from $66 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company has current contracts with Google (GOOGL) and OpenAI for use of the platform’s data in training AI models, with Google partnership providing $60M in annual recurring revenue – ARR – and expectation of Open AI contribution of over $40M, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it would recommend buying Reddit shares on any post-earnings weakness.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RDDT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
RDDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.