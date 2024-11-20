News & Insights

Stocks

Redburn upgrades Equinor to Buy with European gas tightening

November 20, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Redburn Atlantic upgraded Equinor (EQNR) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of NOK 300, up from NOK 290. The firm says that despite significant liquified natural gas capacity additions later in the decade, there are only a handful of projects ramping up in 2025, so Europe will have to compete with Asia for cargoes. Redburn does not expect any prospective Ukraine/Russia peace deal to result in the immediate return of Russian gas to Europe. Gas prices have already risen, the near-term risk/reward skew to the upside, and Equinor is the clear way to play this theme, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EQNR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.