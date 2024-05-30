Red Sky Energy Boosts Production and Cuts Costs

Red Sky Energy Limited (AU:ROG) has released an update.

Red Sky Energy has reported substantial progress with $2.05 million in cash receipts from its Innamincka Gas Project and is preparing for significant production enhancements with the scheduled re-entry of the Yarrow 1 well. Meanwhile, at the Killanoola Oil project, cost-effective revisions to the drilling program will utilize existing infrastructure to drill deviated wells, ensuring continued operational efficiency and cost savings. These strategic moves are set to solidify Red Sky’s position as a robust player in the Australian energy sector.

