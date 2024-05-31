News & Insights

Red Rock Resources Witnesses Major Share Ownership Shift

May 31, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Red Rock Resources (GB:RRR) has released an update.

Red Rock Resources Plc has reported a significant change in share ownership, with First Equity Limited crossing a notable threshold, now controlling 10.963% of the company’s voting rights after a transaction on May 28, 2024. This development is a key interest point for shareholders and potential investors as it could signal changes in the company’s strategic direction or influence.

