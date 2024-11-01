Red Rock Resources Eyes New DRC Ventures

News & Insights

November 01, 2024

Red Rock Resources (GB:RRR) has released an update.

Red Rock Resources has signed a framework agreement with Koto DRC SARL for a joint venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on new business opportunities while navigating a $2.5 million court judgment and pending arbitration. The company is fostering strong local relationships to potentially launch new projects, with further updates to follow as discussions continue. This strategic move aims to solidify Red Rock’s position in the region, enhancing its portfolio in gold, base metals, and other resources.

