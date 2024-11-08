Red Rock Resorts Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



RRR’s Q3 Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 48 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it recorded an adjusted EPS of 60 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $468 million surpassed the consensus mark of $461 million by 1.6%. The top line rose 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Operations

During the third quarter of 2024, revenues from Las Vegas operations totaled $464.7 million, up 13.9% from $408 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our projection was $460.9 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $202.6 million, up 5.8% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $158.9 million.

RRR's Operating Highlights

During the third quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses came in at $109 million, compared with $91.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $110.9 million.



Net income during the quarter came in at $55.4 million, compared with $68.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $37.2 million.



Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter came in at $182.7 million compared with $175.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $144.7 million.

Other Financial Details

As of Sept. 30, 2024, RRR had cash and cash equivalents of $117.5 million compared with $136.4 million as of June 30, 2024. Outstanding debt at the third-quarter end was $3.5 billion, flat sequentially.

RRR’s Zacks Rank

Red Rock Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

