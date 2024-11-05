Red River Bancshares announces $2.5M private stock repurchase

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) announced that, on November 5 he Company entered into a stock repurchase agreement with two shareholders for the repurchase by the Company of 50,000 shares of its common stock in a privately-negotiated transaction for a purchase price of $2.5M. The purchase price reflects a discount to the 10-, 20-, and 30-day volume weighted average price on November 1 . Blake Chatelain, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to complete this repurchase, which shows our continued commitment to increasing shareholder value.

