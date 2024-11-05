Red Metal Resources Expands in Quebec Hydrogen District

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has secured a 100% interest in four new mineral claims in Quebec’s natural hydrogen district, expanding its land holdings. These acquisitions are strategically located next to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.’s recent expansion area, suggesting a promising hydrogen-rich zone. The company is now evaluating regional geological data to explore further opportunities and plan initial exploration activities.

