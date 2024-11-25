Red Metal Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Red Metal Resources Ltd. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising CDN$300,000 through flow-through units and an additional CDN$73,200 through non-flow-through units. The funds will be used for exploration activities in the Quebec region and general working capital needs. The offering is subject to regulatory approvals and a statutory hold period of four months and one day.
For further insights into TSE:RMES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.