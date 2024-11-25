Red Metal Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising CDN$300,000 through flow-through units and an additional CDN$73,200 through non-flow-through units. The funds will be used for exploration activities in the Quebec region and general working capital needs. The offering is subject to regulatory approvals and a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

