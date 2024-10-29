News & Insights

Stocks

Red Metal Limited Raises $6M Amid Strong Shareholder Support

October 29, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has successfully raised $6 million through its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), exceeding the initial target of $2 million due to overwhelming shareholder support. This funding will allow the company to fully finance its exploration and project plans for the next year, including advancing studies at the Sybella rare earths project and testing high-priority copper-gold targets. The company appreciates the strong backing from its shareholders and looks forward to delivering significant results.

For further insights into AU:RDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.