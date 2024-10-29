Red Metal Limited Raises $6M Amid Strong Shareholder Support

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has successfully raised $6 million through its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), exceeding the initial target of $2 million due to overwhelming shareholder support. This funding will allow the company to fully finance its exploration and project plans for the next year, including advancing studies at the Sybella rare earths project and testing high-priority copper-gold targets. The company appreciates the strong backing from its shareholders and looks forward to delivering significant results.

