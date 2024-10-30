News & Insights

Stocks

Red Electrica Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

October 30, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Electrica Corporacion (ES:RED) has released an update.

Red Electrica Corporacion’s Board has announced an interim dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the 2024 financial year, payable on January 7, 2025. This move aligns with the company’s strategic plan, ensuring a minimum dividend of 0.80 euros per share for 2024 and 2025. Investors can expect the ex-dividend date to be January 3, 2025, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria handling the payments.

For further insights into ES:RED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.