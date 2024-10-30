Red Electrica Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

Red Electrica Corporacion (ES:RED) has released an update.

Red Electrica Corporacion’s Board has announced an interim dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the 2024 financial year, payable on January 7, 2025. This move aligns with the company’s strategic plan, ensuring a minimum dividend of 0.80 euros per share for 2024 and 2025. Investors can expect the ex-dividend date to be January 3, 2025, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria handling the payments.

