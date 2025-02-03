Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) ending at $7.25, denoting a +0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.2%.

The biotechnology company's stock has dropped by 7.18% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 8.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of -$0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $28.73 million, indicating a 163.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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