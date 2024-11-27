Recordati Executes Share Buyback Program

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.
Recordati S.p.A. has executed a series of share buyback transactions as part of its program to support stock options and performance share plans for management. Between November 18 and 22, 2024, the company purchased 87,798 shares at an average price of €50.2593 per share. Currently, Recordati holds 2,571,477 of its own shares, representing 1.230% of its share capital.
