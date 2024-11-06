Recordati Enhances Share Value with Buyback Program

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.

Recordati S.p.A. has updated its ongoing share buyback program, purchasing 63,381 shares between October 28 and November 1, 2024, at an average price of €53.1691. This initiative supports the company’s stock option and incentive plans, enhancing value for shareholders. Recordati, a global pharmaceutical group, remains committed to addressing both common and rare health challenges.

