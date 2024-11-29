News & Insights

Recordati Bolsters Portfolio with Enjaymo® Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.

Recordati has successfully acquired global rights to Enjaymo®, a groundbreaking treatment for cold agglutinin disease, from Sanofi. The acquisition is expected to boost revenue significantly, with Enjaymo® projected to generate over 150 million euros in 2025. This strategic addition strengthens Recordati’s rare diseases portfolio and promises strong financial returns.

