Reckitt Benckiser Q3 LFL Revenue Down 0.5%; On Track To Deliver Full Year Targets

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) reported third quarter Group revenue of 3.45 billion pounds, down 4.0% on IFRS basis. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was down 0.5%. Like-for-like net revenue growth was 0.4% for year-to-date period. Looking forward, the Group said it is on track to deliver full year targets, with all businesses well placed to deliver strong LFL net revenue growth in fourth quarter.

Kris Licht, CEO, said: "We are on track to deliver our net revenue and profit targets for 2024, with increased investment across our more competitive categories and markets, improving market share performance across our Health and Hygiene portfolios, and a normalising market environment in US Nutrition."

