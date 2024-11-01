Reckitt and Abbott Shares Rally on Baby Formula Lawsuit Win

Shares of British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser (GB:RKT) rallied more than 8% as of writing, after winning a favorable ruling from a U.S. court in connection with a premature baby formula lawsuit. A jury cleared Reckitt’s unit Mead Johnson and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) of allegations that their baby formulas caused a life-threatening intestinal disease in a child and that they failed to warn of the risks related to this product. ABT shares were up 5% in pre-market trading.

The plaintiff, Kaine Whitfield (the child’s mother), had urged jurors to award over $6.2 billion in this lawsuit.

More on Reckitt’s Big Legal Win

The favorable verdict for Reckitt came after previous rulings resulted in fines of $60 million against Reckitt and $495 million against Abbott in similar cases. Interestingly, following the earlier verdicts, a working group of scientists convened by the National Institutes of Health and U.S. regulatory agencies said that the current evidence does not indicate that the formula causes an intestinal disease called necrotizing enterocolitis.

Meanwhile, analysts at Jefferies noted that the latest verdict marks the first positive outcome for Reckitt’s Mead Johnson unit and Abbott and could address concerns on final settlement liabilities. Mead Johnson said the verdict “demonstrates that the claims in this case were not supported by the science or experts in the medical community.”

The legal troubles made Reckitt contemplate the disposal of some of its home-care brands and a strategic review of its Mean Johnson business. Currently, about 1,000 similar lawsuits are still pending against the two companies.

Is Reckitt a Good Buy?

With five Buys and seven Holds, Reckitt scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average RKT stock price target of 5,393.36p implies about 6% upside potential. Shares are down about 2% year-to-date.

See more RKT analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.