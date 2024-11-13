Recce Pharmaceuticals Issues New Options for Growth

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced the issuance of 2.69 million unquoted options set to expire in November 2029, with an exercise price of $0.56, as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move could signal potential growth and investment opportunities for the company, attracting interest from investors keen on stock performance. The issuance reflects Recce’s strategic approach to rewarding and retaining talent while enhancing shareholder value.

