Recce Pharmaceuticals Advances with Strategic Meeting Outcome

November 06, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) successfully passed a resolution via poll at their Special General Meeting, marking a significant step in their strategic initiatives. The company is known for developing innovative anti-infectives aimed at combating antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens, which have gained recognition from the WHO and FDA. These developments highlight Recce’s commitment to addressing urgent global health challenges and could impact their market position positively.

