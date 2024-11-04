Recce Pharmaceuticals Advances in Promising Skin Infection Trial

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is nearing the completion of its Phase II clinical trial for RECCE 327 Topical Gel, a synthetic anti-infective targeting acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, with promising results. All 20 dosed patients out of 30 have shown either a complete cure or notable improvement, and no serious adverse events have been reported. This progress positions the company to address a market projected to reach USD 26 billion by 2032.

