REC Silicon Reports Revenue Decline Amid Liquidity Challenges

REC Silicon ASA reported a decline in third quarter revenues to USD 33.8 million, alongside an EBITDA loss of USD 42.7 million, primarily due to lower sales and a maintenance shutdown. The company is facing liquidity challenges due to delayed polysilicon sales and has reduced operations at its Moses Lake facility to conserve cash. REC Silicon is focusing on increasing sales opportunities to address the challenging financial environment.

