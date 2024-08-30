Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on UPS Stock Currently

United Parcel Service’s UPS prospects are being hurt by low revenues as geopolitical uncertainty and higher inflation continue to dent consumer sentiment and growth expectations.

Let’s delve deep to unearth the factors responsible for making UPS stock an unattractive investment option.

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 21.3% downward in the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 9.6% south in the same time frame. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Unimpressive Price Performance: UPS’ shares have lost 14.2% in the past six months compared with its industry’s 2.9% decline.

Other Headwinds: The deal with the Teamsters Union is likely to increase labor costs significantly. Per UPS' management, due to this deal wage and benefit costs will increase at a 3.3% compound annual growth rate for the next five years. A high proportion of the cost is likely to be booked in the first year of the contract, which expires in August 2028.

Geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment and growth expectations, particularly in Asia and Europe. The weak demand scenario due to the economic slowdown has also led to a decline in the volume of packages shipped.

Rising capital expenses further add to its woes. In 2022, UPS incurred $4.77 billion of capital expenditures, up 13.7% year over year. Capex increased further to $5.2 billion in 2023. The capex guidance of $4 billion for 2024 is not very low. Capital expenditure spending doesn't come to an end after buying an asset. Companies need to keep up with repairs and maintenance to protect the value of the investment. Such elevated capex in this weak demand scenario may dent current-year profit margins.

UPS' financial metrics indicate that its leverage is elevated and a massive negative for its shareholders. The long-term debt burden of the company stood at $20.2 billion at the end of second-quarter 2024, which translates into a debt-to-capitalization of 54.2%, which is well above the sub-industry’s 46.8%. UPS' long-term debt burden at 2023-end was lower and stood at $18.9 billion.

Zacks Rank

UPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

