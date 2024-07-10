Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Sun Life (SLF) Stock Now

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s SLF strategic investments in Asia, strengthening asset management businesses, the scale-up of its U.S. operations and a strong financial position bode well for growth.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life’s 2024 earnings per share indicates an increase of 3.6% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 8.9% and 4.9%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.

Earnings Surprise History

Sun Life beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters, met once and missed the other occasion, the average being 0.28%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Sun Life currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has lost 2.7% against the industry’s growth of 21.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Tailwinds

Sun Life continues to focus on the emerging economies of Asia that are expected to provide higher returns and growth than the North American markets. SLF has a strong presence in China, Philippines, India, Hong Kong and Indonesia and has also forayed into Malaysia and Vietnam, taking the count to seven markets in which it has a presence. Contribution to Sun Life’s earnings has increased to 21% from 8% over the last few years.



The third largest insurer in Canada is improving its business mix and is thus shifting its growth focus toward products that block lower capital and offer more predictable earnings. Sun Life looks to be one of the top five players and remains focused on growing its voluntary benefits business.



In its effort to strengthen Asset Management, Sun Life Investment Management makes investments in private fixed-income, mortgages and real estate. It invests in pension plans and other institutional investors. Notably, Asset Management provides a higher return on equity, lower capital and volatility and has the potential for an earnings upside.



Operational efficiency has been aiding Sun Life in building a strong capital position. The life insurer’s capital outlay includes a 40-50% dividend payout over the medium term. Also, given the company’s ongoing shift to fee-based capital-light businesses, it reiterated its medium-term ROE target of 18%.

Headwinds

However, expense increase at Sun Life over the past few years averaged 11% due to high employee expenses, premises and equipment, service fees, amortization of intangible assets and other expenses. The life insurer remains committed toward balancing both metrics, failing which, the bottom line might suffer. The company estimates integration activities to drive run-rate cost savings of $60 million by 2024.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA, Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. BWIN and NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Reinsurance Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 19.48%. Over the past year, shares of RGA have jumped 33.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGA’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 5.3% and 4.8%, respectively.



Baldwin Insurance’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched in one, the average surprise being 11.12%. Over the past year, shares of BWIN have jumped 33.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWIN’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 39.2% and 30.7%, respectively.



NMI Holdings’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.60%. Over the past year, shares of NMIH have jumped 33.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMIH’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 10.6% and 7.6%, respectively.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.