Reasons to Retain Revvity Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Revvity, Inc. RVTY is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism, led by its solid second-quarter 2024 performance and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to contribute further. Headwinds resulting from foreign exchange volatility and integration risks are major downsides.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 9.1% year to date compared with 0.6% growth of the industry . The S&P 500 has increased 15% during the same time frame.

The renowned provider of health science solutions has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion. It projects 8.9% growth for the next five years and expects to witness continued improvement in its business going further. Revvity’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 5.02%.



Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides

Focus on AI: We are upbeat about the use of AI by healthcare companies that has been the trend for quite some time now. Management at Revvity introduced PKeye Workflow Monitor, a cloud-based platform that allows laboratory personnel to manage and monitor the company’s instruments and workflows in real time, remotely.

Revvity also introduced Signals Research Suite, a complete cloud-based solution used by Amazon Web Services.

Promising Product Portfolio: We are optimistic about Revvity’s portfolio, which delivers a comprehensive suite of scientific informatics and software solutions to aggregate data into actionable insights in an automated and scalable way. During the first half of 2024, the company’s software and informatics division, Revvity Signals Software, demonstrated strong growth, a trend that is likely to continue in the second half on the back of new offerings. RVTY introduced three new SaaS-based offerings during the quarter. These include Signals Clinical and Signals Synergy, which should help the company to expand into new markets.

Revvity also announced the launch of its next-generation sequencing solution for Newborn Screening during the first quarter. This launch is likely to help the company maintain its market leadership position in Newborn Screening. Moreover, the expansion of GMP reagent capacity is helping RVTY launch several new GMP recombinant proteins, creating potential for additional revenues.

Robust Q2 Results: RVTY’s diagnostic businesses have continued to remain strong during the quarter. The immunodiagnostics franchise, which is by far the largest category of the Diagnostics segment, grew in the low double-digits. Moreover, a rise in pharma and biotech spending is in the cards, which may boost sales in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, ongoing cost containment efforts are likely to improve margins going forward.

Downsides

Foreign Exchange Volatility: Increasing exposure to international markets enhances the risk of foreign exchange volatility. The fluctuations in currency exchange rates can adversely impact the company’s international sales. Due to the sluggish European economy, future revenues and earnings are likely to be affected if RVTY does not hedge against exposure to such fluctuations.

Integration Risks: Revvity continues to acquire a large number of companies. While this improves revenue opportunities, it also adds to integration risks. The frequent acquisitions can also negatively impact RVTY’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets. Frequent acquisitions are also a distraction for management and may adversely impact the company’s organic growth.

Estimate Trend

Revvity has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2024. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has moved north 2.2% to $4.75.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $678.2 million, indicating a 1.1% improvement from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.13, implying a year-over-year decline of 4.2%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, Apyx Medical APYX and Universal Health Services UHS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.6%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have risen 41.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 12.3% growth.

Apyx Medicalhas an estimated growth rate of 20% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative average surprise of 25.98%.

Apyx Medical’s shares have lost 49.3% year to date against the industry’s 12.3% growth.

Universal Health Services has a long-term estimated growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.58%.

Universal Health Services’ shares have risen 56.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 48% growth.

