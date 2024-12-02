Reasons to Add Phibro Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s PAHC growth in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 is backed by sustained improvement in the Animal Health business. The company’s focus on advancing vaccine technologies instills optimism. A rebound of Mineral Nutrition and Performance Product businesses seems encouraging. Yet, adverse macroeconomic impacts are a concern for Phibro’s operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have rallied 107.9% compared with the industry’s 20.9% growth and the S&P 500 composite's 32.4% increase.

The renowned animal health and mineral nutrition company has a market capitalization of $872 million. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 25.47%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Phibro’s Key Tailwinds

Animal Health Business Growth Continues: With the rise in natural resource scarcity, demand for efficient food production for animals (poultry, swine and cattle) has increased. Phibro’s key animal health products, including MFAs (Medicated Feed Additives) and nutritional specialty products, enhance nutrition. The company also manufactures vaccines protecting animals from viral and bacterial diseases. These are key growth areas for Phibro, both in the short and medium term. The company has been actively investing in these growth drivers to achieve its targets.

Phibro recently completed the acquisition of the medicated feed additive product portfolio and certain water-soluble products from Zoetis Inc.

The company ended the fiscal first quarter with the Animal Health business experiencing 14% sales growth year over year, led by a robust 22% increase in vaccine net sales. This increase was driven by poultry product introductions in Latin America and a rise in both domestic and international demand. MFAs and Other, as well as nutritional specialty businesses, reported strong growth during the quarter.

Prospering Vaccine Business: PAHC is continuously making investments to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity at several locations. Recently, Phibro began operations at a new vaccine production facility in Guarulhos, Brazil, that manufactures and markets autogenous vaccines against animal diseases for swine, poultry and aquaculture.

The vaccine business witnessed a robust 22% improvement in the fiscal first quarter of 2025, driven by a strong uptake across various regions, especially in Latin America. It also benefited from growing domestic as well as international demand.

Recovery Within the Mineral Nutrition and Performance Product Businesses: Despite a challenging macro environment, the Mineral Nutrition business grew 5% year over year during the fiscal first quarter. The growth was primarily backed an increased demand for trace minerals. Also, Mineral Nutrition's gross profit increased, driven by higher sales volume. Meanwhile, sales of Performance Products during the quarter also increased 27% year over year owing to the rising demand for personal care product ingredients. The 64% increase in adjusted EBITDA highlights the recovery in the Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products businesses. In line with this, the company raised its fiscal 2025 sales guidance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Phibro’s Key Headwind

Macroeconomic Concerns: In the current scenario, Phibro’s business is severely affected by economic sanctions, bans and broader military conflicts. Other factors include supply-chain and logistic disruptions, volatility in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, and inflationary pressures on raw materials and energy. Consequently, these macroeconomic factors could reduce Phibro’s profitability.

In the fiscal first quarter of 2025, the cost of goods sold increased 8.1% from the prior-year level.

Estimate Trend for Phibro

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 2.5% north to $1.61 in the past 30 days.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating a 15.6% rise from the year-ago reported number.

