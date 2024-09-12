Reasons to Add National Grid Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

National Grid Transco’s NGG strategic investment plans are likely to further expand its operations and boost its performance. Given its growth opportunities, the company makes for a solid investment option in the Utility sector.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.

Growth Projections for NGG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGG’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $4.86, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.2%.



The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $17.69 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%.



NGG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 2.40%.

NGG Stock’s Dividend Yield

NGG distributes dividends to its shareholders on a regular basis. Its current dividend yield is 7.14%, which is better than the industry’s average of 3.37%.

Emission Reduction Efforts of NGG

NGG is committed to maintaining its focus on consumers' and stakeholders’ priorities. It aims to achieve net zero scope one and two emissions by 2050, with interim targets of a 50% reduction by 2030 and 34% by 2026 from the 2018/19 baseline.



National Grid also aims to achieve a 100% alternative fuel fleet by 2030 and 100% renewable electricity for its use, with a 20% increase in energy efficiency for its offices by 2026.

NGG’s Systematic Investments

NGG plans to invest more than $52 billion by 2026 in the United Kingdom and the United States per its five-year spending framework. The company has increased its investment in 17 major onshore and offshore transmission projects in the United Kingdom after the energy regulator Ofgem fast-tracked the same.



NGG is also planning to invest more than $4 billion in transmission enhancement to modernize its energy delivery network across upstate New York.

NGG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of NGG have gained 23.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.9% growth.



