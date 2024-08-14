Reasons to Add National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Your Portfolio Now

National Fuel Gas Company’s NFG systematic capital investments to strengthen its natural gas and oil operations are likely to increase its total production and boost performance. Given its growth opportunities, NFG makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFG’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $5.13.



The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $491.95 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 33.3%.



NFG delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.8% in the last four quarters.

Dividend Yield

NFG has been paying dividends for the past 122 years. It has also consistently raised the dividend rate over the past 54 years. Its current dividend yield is 3.51%, which is better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.3%.

Debt Position

National Fuel Gas’ debt to capital at the end of the second quarter was 46.32% compared with its industry average of 49.6%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the fiscal third quarter of was four. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Return on Equity

National Fuel Gas’ current return on equity (ROE) is pinned at 14.8%, which is more than the industry average of 9.33%. ROE, a profitable measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.

Investments

NFG aims to invest in the range of $890-$970 million during fiscal 2024 to strengthen its natural gas and oil operations. These investments will positively impact the total production. Its total production has been consistently increasing since fiscal 2015.



National Fuel Gas has invested $2.7 billion in midstream operations since 2010 to further expand and modernize its pipeline infrastructure to gain access to Appalachian production.

Price Performance

Shares of NFG have gained 3.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

