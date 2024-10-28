RealReal’s new CEO ‘more than qualified’ to fill position, says BTIG

RealReal (REAL) announced on Monday that President and COO Rati Sahi Levesque has been appointed CEO effective immediately, with prior CEO John Koryl departing the company after occupying the role since February 2023, BTIG tells investors in a research note. Levesque helped co-found the company and has served in senior roles ever since, including a stint as interim co-CEO from June 2022-January 2023, the firm notes, adding that Levesque is “more than qualified” to fill the position as she knows RealReal “probably better than any other person” at the company and has been integral in effecting the company’s operational turnaround. RealReal also provided better-than-expected preliminary 3Q24 results across GMV, revenue and EBITDA margin, BTIG said. The firm made no change to its Buy rating and $3.50 price target

