RealReal price target raised to $6.75 from $5.50 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong raised the firm’s price target on RealReal (REAL) to $6.75 from $5.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the e-commerce sector. Heading into next year, it is a “virtual certainty” that government policy will be a major factor for the market, and the firm is of the opinion that the incoming administration will pursue policies that will be a net positive for consumers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG adds that RealReal’s value proposition resonates in almost any economic environment, noting that its management’s efforts to grow supply and leverage AI to reduce unit costs will continue to drive profitable growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.