The RealReal Appoints Rati Sahi Levesque as CEO

October 28, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

RealReal ( (REAL) ) has provided an update.

The RealReal has appointed Rati Sahi Levesque as its new CEO, following John Koryl’s departure. Levesque, instrumental in the company’s growth, brings a wealth of experience from various leadership roles. Under her leadership, the company has exceeded its Q3 2024 financial guidance, showcasing strong gross merchandise value and revenue, and positioning itself as a leader in the growing luxury resale market. The RealReal aims to continue enhancing shareholder value and capitalize on its robust brand in the luxury resale sector.

