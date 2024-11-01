News & Insights

Stocks

Realord Group Sells Major Stake in Sincere to MHL

November 01, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Realord Group Holdings Limited (HK:1196) has released an update.

Realord Group Holdings Limited has agreed to sell 75% of its shares in The Sincere Company Limited to MHL, valued at HK$387.78 million. This transaction will make MHL the majority stakeholder in Sincere, which primarily operates department stores. The deal, considered a discloseable and connected transaction, is subject to regulatory approvals.

For further insights into HK:1196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.