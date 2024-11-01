Realord Group Sells Major Stake in Sincere to MHL

Realord Group Holdings Limited (HK:1196) has released an update.

Realord Group Holdings Limited has agreed to sell 75% of its shares in The Sincere Company Limited to MHL, valued at HK$387.78 million. This transaction will make MHL the majority stakeholder in Sincere, which primarily operates department stores. The deal, considered a discloseable and connected transaction, is subject to regulatory approvals.

