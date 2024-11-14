News & Insights

Realia Business Reduces Share Capital to Boost Value

November 14, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Realia Business (ES:RLIA) has released an update.

Realia Business has announced a reduction in its share capital by 2.2 million euros through the cancellation of over 9 million treasury shares, a move aimed at boosting earnings per share and creating value for shareholders. The operation, which does not involve any refunds to shareholders, will see the company’s capital set at approximately 194.7 million euros. This strategic adjustment is also accompanied by a request to delist the canceled shares from Madrid and Barcelona Stock Exchanges.

