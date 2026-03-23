The Real Reason Uber & Lyft Stocks Are Up

Key Points

NVIDIA announced a big push into autonomous vehicles and Uber and Lyft will be partners.

More suppliers for autonomy is good for demand aggregators and the market is taking notice.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

When Jensen Huang speaks the market listens and last week he had a lot to say about autonomous driving. That was music to the ears of investors in Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), who soared following GTC. They dropped along with the rest of the market later in the week, but the trajectory for their business is clear and they look like winners in the future of autonomous vehicles.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 18, 2026. The video was published on March 20, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Lyft, Mobileye Global, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash, Lyft, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Mobileye Global and recommends the following options: short May 2026 $8 puts on Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.