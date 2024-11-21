News & Insights

Real Matters Inc. Reports Revenue Growth and Profit Gains

November 21, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) has released an update.

Real Matters Inc. reported an 8% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenue, reaching $45.6 million in the fourth quarter, with a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million. The company achieved significant market share gains and improved profitability across its three segments, despite challenging mortgage market conditions. Looking forward, Real Matters is optimistic about growth opportunities in fiscal 2025, driven by potential refinancing demand and expansion in the U.S. Title market.

