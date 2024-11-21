Real Matters Inc. Reports Revenue Growth and Profit Gains

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Real Matters Inc. reported an 8% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenue, reaching $45.6 million in the fourth quarter, with a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million. The company achieved significant market share gains and improved profitability across its three segments, despite challenging mortgage market conditions. Looking forward, Real Matters is optimistic about growth opportunities in fiscal 2025, driven by potential refinancing demand and expansion in the U.S. Title market.
For further insights into TSE:REAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.