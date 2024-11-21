News & Insights

Real Matters Announces Leadership Change in 2025

November 21, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) has released an update.

Real Matters Inc., a prominent network management services provider, announced the retirement of its founder and Chair, Jason Smith, at the upcoming 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting. Garry M. Foster, the current Lead Independent Director, will succeed him as Board Chair. Under Smith’s leadership, Real Matters became a leader in the North American appraisal industry.

