Real Good Food receives additional Nasdaq delinquency notice

The Real Good Food (RGF) Company announced that, on November 20, the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market notified the Company that the Company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ended September 30 serves as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq, per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 c1 . The Company previously presented its plan to file all delinquent periodic reports with the SEC, including the Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, and requested an extension to do so at a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel . The Panel has not yet issued its decision following the hearing. Despite

