Real Estate Split Corp. Announces Successful Share Offering

October 24, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. Class A (TSE:RS) has released an update.

Real Estate Split Corp. has successfully completed an overnight treasury offering of Class A and preferred shares, raising approximately $46.4 million. The offering, backed by major financial institutions, is set to close on October 30, 2024, and aims to provide investors with attractive yields and a diversified real estate portfolio. This move reflects the company’s strategy to offer both capital appreciation and fixed income opportunities through its structured shares.

