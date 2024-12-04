Real Estate Agents: Why 2025 Is the Year To Sell in Florida

When it comes to assessing Florida’s housing market, it helps to grade on a scale. Even when the state’s housing market hits a few bumps — as it has lately — it’s still among the strongest in the country thanks to its population growth, sunny beaches and warm climate. These factors contribute to high demand for homes in Florida — and sellers are the beneficiaries. That should be the case in 2025 as well, according to experts.

Also here are the best cities to buy property in Florida.

There Are Still Risks for Sellers

Not that there aren’t some concerns. Florida ranked at the top of “at-risk” housing markets in a recent analysis by Parci Labs, which called the Sunshine State the “epicenter of supply and demand imbalances” that could lead to home price corrections. Separate research from Redfin found that in October 2024, the number of homes sold in Florida fell 10.2% from the previous year, hurt by severe weather.

But there are also plenty of encouraging signs for Florida home sellers heading into 2025. One encouraging sign that many experts point to is pent-up demand following the 2024 election, which had many people sitting on the sidelines.

“Statistics show the new year [following an election] signals a boost in real estate and buyer confidence,” Megan Probst, real estate agent with Compass, told GOBankingRates (GBR). “This results in a more balanced market overall,” Probst added.

A similar view was shared by Kourtney Pulitzer, senior global real estate advisor at Kourtney Pulitzer Properties with Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Many buyers remained on hold in 2023 and 2024 waiting on rates to come down or for the economy to improve,” Pulitzer explained to GBR. “2025 provides election clarity, which many buyers were waiting on and a strong confidence that our economy will improve. These two factors will give consumers enough confidence to start writing contracts.”

Demand for Florida Living Remains High

Pulitzer also expects to see price increases as more buyers enter the market and compete for homes. Many of those buyers are arriving from elsewhere — especially the Northeast and Midwest — drawn by Florida’s sunshine, tax perks and “laid-back lifestyle,” according to Keith McCoy, co-owner and co-founder at Midtown Homebuyers.

“Remote workers and retirees looking for warmer weather are driving demand, too, especially in spots near the beach with affordable homes,” McCoy explained to GBR. “Places like Tampa, Orlando and Pensacola are hot markets with job growth and plenty of things to do. Prices in these areas should hold steady or even climb a little since so many people are ready to buy. Just keep an eye on rising insurance costs and how climate issues might affect property values.”

Another thing to keep an eye on is the condo and townhouse market, which has become saturated with inventory in some Florida cities.

“Until inventory subsides, the ‘must seller’ will be setting the market,” Jeff Lichtenstein, owner and broker at Echo Fine Properties, explained to GBR. “Condos and townhouses have had a 75% jump in inventory. While prices have remained stable, the inventory is still growing.”

The single-family home market should be more stable due to buyer demand, Lichtenstein added. However, if condo owners have a tough time selling, there could be a “ripple effect” on the amount of buyers looking to purchase single-family homes.

Overall, though, Florida real estate experts have a sunny outlook for sellers in 2025.

“I expect buyers who have been on hold to resume their home searches and sellers who were reluctant to enter the market [will enter it] in 2025,” Probst said.

