News & Insights

Stocks

Real Brokerage Launches Innovative Real Wallet Platform

October 22, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Real Brokerage (REAX) has released an update.

Real Brokerage has launched Real Wallet, a fintech platform aimed at providing real estate agents with greater financial flexibility and control. This innovative tool integrates earnings, revenue share, and equity, allowing agents to access their earnings faster and gain real-time insights into their professional net worth. Initially available to select agents in the U.S. and Canada, Real Wallet represents a significant step in merging fintech with real estate.

For further insights into REAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.