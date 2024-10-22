Real Brokerage Launches Innovative Real Wallet Platform

Real Brokerage (REAX) has released an update.

Real Brokerage has launched Real Wallet, a fintech platform aimed at providing real estate agents with greater financial flexibility and control. This innovative tool integrates earnings, revenue share, and equity, allowing agents to access their earnings faster and gain real-time insights into their professional net worth. Initially available to select agents in the U.S. and Canada, Real Wallet represents a significant step in merging fintech with real estate.

