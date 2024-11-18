ReadyTech Holdings Updates at 2024 AGM

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. (AU:RDY) has released an update.

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd., a key player in the SaaS industry, is set to present its latest updates during its Annual General Meeting today. With its focus on mission-critical solutions for sectors like education and workforce management, the company continues to support clients in navigating complex challenges. Investors and market watchers may find ReadyTech’s innovative approach and market position noteworthy.

