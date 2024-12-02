Ready Capital enters merger agreement with United Development Funding IV

Ready Capital (RC) and United Development Funding IV announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ready Capital will acquire UDF IV. Upon completion of the transaction, Ready Capital is anticipated to have a pro forma equity capital base in excess of $2.2 billion. Under the terms of the merger agreement, UDF IV will be permitted to distribute up to $75 million of cash on its pre-closing balance sheet to its shareholders prior to the transaction closing representing value distributed by UDF IV to its shareholders of up to $2.44 per share. Following such distribution, as part of the merger consideration, each share of UDF IV common stock will then be converted into 0.416 shares of Ready Capital common stock, with UDF IV shareholders receiving a total of approximately 12.8 million shares of Ready Capital common stock. The Exchange Ratio was negotiated to reflect an adjustment for the expected Pre-Closing Distribution, as well as other valuation adjustments. Based on Ready Capital’s closing share price on November 29, 2024, the implied value of the Ready Capital shares expected to be issued in connection with this closing is approximately $94 million or $3.07 per UDF IV share. At closing, UDF IV shareholders are expected to own approximately 7% of Ready Capital’s outstanding shares. In addition, as part of the merger consideration, UDF IV shareholders will be entitled to receive additional stock consideration after closing under contingent value rights to be issued by Ready Capital, which UDF IV management estimates will generate payments of up to $0.38 per UDF IV share over time before any accrued dividends related to such Ready Capital shares are paid. The combined company will continue to operate under the name Ready Capital and its shares are expected to continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the existing ticker symbol “RC” and Waterfall Asset Management, LLC will continue to manage the combined company. Upon completion of the merger, Ready Capital’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Thomas Capasse, will continue to lead the company and Ready Capital executives Jack Ross, Andrew Ahlborn, Gary Taylor and Adam Zausmer will remain in their current roles. The combined company will remain headquartered in New York, New York. Under the terms of the CVR, UDF IV shareholders will have the right to receive additional shares of Ready Capital common stock with a value equal to 60% of any cash received from certain UDF IV loans in excess of the outstanding principal of such loans and net of certain costs. CVR holders will also receive consideration, payable at Ready Capital’s option, in cash or additional Ready Capital shares, equal to the dividends paid on the Ready Capital shares issued under the CVRs during the period between the closing date and the share issuance date. The Trust estimates that UDF shareholders will receive approximately $0.38 in value per share from the CVR over time before accounting for any accrued dividends related to the Ready Capital shares issued. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Ready Capital and the Board of Trustees of UDF IV, acting upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of UDF IV’s independent trustees. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to the approval of UDF IV shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

