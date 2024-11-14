News & Insights

Stocks

Reading Internationa reports Q3 EPS (31c) vs (20c) last year

November 14, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $60.090M vs $66.563M last year. President and Chief Executive Officer, Ellen Cotter said, “While our quarterly results were not as strong as the third quarter 2023, we are confident in the overall improved trajectory of our cinema business. The upcoming holiday movie slate including Red One, Wicked, Moana 2, Gladiator 2, Mufasa: Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, looks encouraging for our commercial cinemas, while Anora, The Room Next Door and The Brutalist will support our Angelika circuit.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RDI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.