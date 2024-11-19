News & Insights

Stocks

ReadCloud Ltd. Unveils 2024 Corporate Governance Statement

November 19, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

ReadCloud Ltd. (AU:RCL) has released an update.

ReadCloud Ltd. has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending September 30, 2024, available on their website. The statement outlines how the company adheres to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability in their management practices. This disclosure is part of ReadCloud’s commitment to maintaining robust governance standards, vital information for investors and stakeholders.

