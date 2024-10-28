News & Insights

REACT Group Expands with Aquaflow Acquisition

October 28, 2024 — 03:32 am EDT

REACT Group plc (GB:REAT) has released an update.

REACT Group plc has acquired 24hr Aquaflow Services Limited for up to £7.4 million, aiming to enhance its facilities management offerings in London and the South East. The company also plans to raise £1.1 million through a new share placing to bolster its working capital. Despite economic challenges, REACT reports strong trading results for the year, with revenue and gross profit showing healthy growth.

