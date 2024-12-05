Reach Resources Unveils Promising Rare Earth Discoveries

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has announced promising results from its maiden drill campaign at Wabli Creek, revealing substantial rare earth element mineralisation. Significant intersections of Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) were discovered, with high-grade zones found close to the surface, indicating a large potential resource. These findings highlight the company’s growing prospects in the rare earth market, attracting attention from investors interested in resource stocks.

