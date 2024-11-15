News & Insights

REA Group Ltd Director Owen Wilson Alters Shareholding

November 15, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

REA Group Ltd (AU:REA) has released an update.

REA Group Ltd reported a change in the director’s interest as Owen Wilson, a director of the company, transferred 17,128 ordinary shares off-market. The transaction involved both direct and indirect interests, with significant values exchanged, highlighting ongoing shifts in company leadership stakes.

